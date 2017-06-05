it's Tassel Flippin' Time! Columbia C...

it's Tassel Flippin' Time! Columbia City, Churubusco commencement ceremonies Friday evening

CCHS is located at 600 N. Whitley St., Columbia City. a Churubusco graduation - 7 p.m. Churubusco Senior High is hosting its graduation ceremony Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. in the school gym.

