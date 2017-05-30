it's a First! Downtown Columbia City'...

it's a First! Downtown Columbia City's 'First Friday' is...

Downtown Columbia City will be busy and full of excitement this Friday, as the city hosts the inaugural First Friday event of the season. This is the first year that Downtown Columbia City has hosted a regular monthly evening event of this kind, and was developed by the team of Sharon Geiger, Ann Fahl, Natalie Spain, Stacey Edwards and Stacey Morsches.

