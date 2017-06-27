Indiana State trustees approve tuitio...

Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Friday Jun 23, titled Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

The Indiana State University board of trustees approved a new tuition and fees schedule and operating budgets at its meeting today. Tuition for an in-state full-time undergraduate student will increase 1.9 percent to $4,458 a semester in 2017-18, an $85 uptick over last year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Sam

New York, NY

#1 Saturday Jun 24
Fk ISU piece ofshitcollege!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body found in Maumee River Jun 8 Concerned 1
Carisa Lawson (Feb '13) Jun 7 Carisa 2
News Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06) Jun 3 Jacob Stith 3
Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06) May 30 0nono 26
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) May '17 IWasThere-lol 71
Is she sane May '17 Christian 1
News Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09) May '17 Montistupid 7
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,874 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC