Honoring Our Flag: Elks to host Saturday ceremony; Flag publication in Friday's Post & Mail
Columbia City Elks Lodge #1417 will host its annual event to honor our United States Flag Saturday, June 10 beginning at noon on the northside of Whitley County Courthouse in Downtown Columbia City.
