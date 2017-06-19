Governor announces ISU appointments
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has announced two appointments and two re-appointments to the Indiana State University board of trustees. New to the ISU board of trustees is Andrew Case of Columbia City, an ISU junior majoring in communications, who will be a student trustee.
