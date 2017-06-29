Fireworks Dates Vary: Booms and celeb...

Fireworks Dates Vary: Booms and celebrations begin Saturday through Tuesday

The 2017 Columbia City fireworks show will begin at dusk on Monday, July 3 in Morsches Park. Vendors will provide food in the park beginning at 6 p.m. Vendors include the Whitley County Shrine Club, Bruno's BBQ, Poptique Popcorn, A&N Concessions, Union Twp.

