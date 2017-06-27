Dangerous Armed Man at Large: Police searching north Columbia City area
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching wooded areas north and northwest of Wal-Mart in Columbia City for a man considered armed and dangerous. The reason for the manhunt is not clear at this time except that the man is wanted by police.
