County Planning: Wednesday evening meeting to discuss developing...
The Whitley County Plan Commission meets Wednesday, 7 p.m. in the Whitley County Government Center on West Van Buren Street in Downtown Columbia City to consider several items of business, including "detailed plans to better implement certain recommendations of the Comprehensive Plan" - including local agricultural issues. In tandem, a grassroots organization, Whitley Water Matters, is on the agenda to introduce itself to the plan commission members.
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06)
|May 30
|0nono
|26
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Montistupid
|7
