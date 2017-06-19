Catch Their Signal: Public demonstrat...

Catch Their Signal: Public demonstration of emergency communications scheduled this weekend

"Who ya' gonna call? Columbia City / Whitley County Area Radio Hams!" That's the succinct message of local and area Ham Radio operators. Despite the Internet, cell phones, email and modern communications, every year whole regions of our nation find themselves in the dark.

Columbia City, IN

