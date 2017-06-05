After the Storm Video: Sunday deluge that rained cats and dogs was a joy for canines
A fun video of some Washington Road dogs at play in the aftermath of Sunday's massive rainfall is on this website at lower right. Sunday evening's downpour and high winds caused damage and high water in Whitley County, especially along Washington Road, just south of Columbia City.
