7 miles on water or 6 miles on land
The Journal Gazette People land their kayaks and canoes at Guildlin Park to get their passports stamped as part of Pedal, Paddle and Play on Saturday on the St. Marys River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body found in Maumee River
|Thu
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06)
|May 30
|0nono
|26
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May 18
|Montistupid
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC