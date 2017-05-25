What a Deal!! Buy reclining furniture at Ball Furniture, get a free Post & Mail subscription
Ball Furniture & Mattress Company in Downtown Columbia City is having a sale on its overstocked reclining furniture - and will give buyers a newspaper subscription also! With any reclining furniture purchase through Sunday at 4 p.m., the furniture store will award buyers a new three-month subscription to The Post & Mail. For those who already subscribe, an extra three months will be added to current subscriptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|Thu
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|Tue
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May 18
|Montistupid
|7
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|May 13
|Not connected
|9,253
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May 1
|Ha Ha
|8
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Apr 26
|Concerned
|1
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr '17
|HatterLove
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC