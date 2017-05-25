What a Deal!! Buy reclining furniture...

What a Deal!! Buy reclining furniture at Ball Furniture, get a free Post & Mail subscription

Ball Furniture & Mattress Company in Downtown Columbia City is having a sale on its overstocked reclining furniture - and will give buyers a newspaper subscription also! With any reclining furniture purchase through Sunday at 4 p.m., the furniture store will award buyers a new three-month subscription to The Post & Mail. For those who already subscribe, an extra three months will be added to current subscriptions.

