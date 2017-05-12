Rep Banks on Comey firing: a oeTiming...

Rep Banks on Comey firing: a oeTiming is suspecta

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Congressman Jim Banks believes the timing of FBI Director James Comey's firing is suspect. The representative from Columbia City was in Fort Wayne Friday during a House of Representatives recess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body found in Maumee River Thu Concerned 1
Carisa Lawson (Feb '13) Jun 7 Carisa 2
News Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06) Jun 3 Jacob Stith 3
Crime in South Whitley (Sep '06) May 30 0nono 26
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) May 25 IWasThere-lol 71
Is she sane May 23 Christian 1
News Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09) May 18 Montistupid 7
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,799 • Total comments across all topics: 281,661,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC