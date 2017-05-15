Precision finds success, growth in employee-owned structure

Ron and Ryan Richey have ambitious plans for Precision Plastics Inc. They also have the orders to back up their aspirations. Ryan Richey, executive vice president, says his goal for Precision - an injection molder with 35 machines and 200 employees - is to be the premier molder within 180 miles of their plant, situated in the northeast corner of rural Indiana, 22 miles west of Fort Wayne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.