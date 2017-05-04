One of the First: Redden signs to pla...

One of the First: Redden signs to play football with Indiana Wesleyan's inaugural team

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Post & Mail

Columbia City senior Dyson Redden signed a letter of intent to play football at Indiana Wesleyan University. Dyson is one of the early recruits to a program that will begin its inaugural season of play in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) May 1 Ha Ha 8
Looking for Andrew james gonzalez Apr 26 Concerned 1
Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln? Apr 18 HatterLove 1
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08) Mar '17 Marii123432 90
Wonder bar Mar '17 Jake 1
Donald Trump Liar (May '16) Mar '17 ardith 8
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Whitley County was issued at May 06 at 3:45PM EDT

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,821,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC