Lincoln golfers finish with NELMSC tourney
8 teams went head-to-head for conference bragging rights and the Eagle Stars from Indian Springs in Columbia City came away with a clean sweep, winning both the boys and girls titles. The Indian Springs boys took home the title with a score of 175, led by a hole-in-one from Alex Hedrick! The Indian Springs girls won their title by shooting 195.
