Leo boys, Columbia City girls win NE8 track title
The second annual Northeast 8 track meet saw the Leo boys and Columbia City girls bring home the team titles at New Haven High School on Monday night. Leo's Trenton Bonner and Shammond Williams went 1-2 in the 100 meters,with Williams winning the 400 meters as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
