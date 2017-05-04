Free Breakfast! Downtown Columbia Cit...

Free Breakfast! Downtown Columbia City furniture store's annual...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Post & Mail

That's the unusual annual promotion Ball Furniture & Mattress Co. will be offering Saturday starting at 8 a.m. at its business, located at mid-block of West Van Buren Street in Downtown Columbia City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) May 1 Ha Ha 8
Looking for Andrew james gonzalez Apr 26 Concerned 1
Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln? Apr 18 HatterLove 1
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08) Mar '17 Marii123432 90
Wonder bar Mar '17 Jake 1
Donald Trump Liar (May '16) Mar '17 ardith 8
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Whitley County was issued at May 05 at 11:40AM EDT

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,715 • Total comments across all topics: 280,790,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC