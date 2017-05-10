Downtown CC Hopping Saturday: Farmers Market, Art in the Alley . . ....
In addition to the second weekend of the Farmers Market on the Whitley County Courthouse Square from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the first 2017 edition of Art in the Alley will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the alley between the Whitley County Government Center and Ball Furniture. It's directly across the street from the Thomas R. Marshall Plaza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May 1
|Ha Ha
|8
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Apr 26
|Concerned
|1
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar '17
|Marii123432
|90
|Wonder bar
|Mar '17
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar '17
|ardith
|8
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC