Downtown CC Hopping Saturday: Farmers...

Downtown CC Hopping Saturday: Farmers Market, Art in the Alley . . ....

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: The Post & Mail

In addition to the second weekend of the Farmers Market on the Whitley County Courthouse Square from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the first 2017 edition of Art in the Alley will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the alley between the Whitley County Government Center and Ball Furniture. It's directly across the street from the Thomas R. Marshall Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) May 1 Ha Ha 8
Looking for Andrew james gonzalez Apr 26 Concerned 1
Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln? Apr 18 HatterLove 1
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08) Mar '17 Marii123432 90
Wonder bar Mar '17 Jake 1
Donald Trump Liar (May '16) Mar '17 ardith 8
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,124 • Total comments across all topics: 280,967,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC