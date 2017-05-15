Clifford Joins ANIMART As Territory M...

Clifford Joins ANIMART As Territory Manager

CLIFFORD JOINS ANIMART AS TERRITORY MANAGER May 16, 2017 Source: ANIMART news release ANIMART, LLC is pleased to announce the recent addition of Teresa Clifford to their Michigan Sales team. The dairy and livestock division of ANIMART provides animal health products, supplies and solutions to producers.

