Check-Up Day: Free, discounted health tests Thursday at Parkview Whitley
Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City will host the first of two 2017 Check-Up Days this Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the facility at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Ind. 205 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May 1
|Ha Ha
|8
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Apr 26
|Concerned
|1
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar '17
|Marii123432
|90
|Wonder bar
|Mar '17
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar '17
|ardith
|8
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC