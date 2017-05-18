Barricades Ahead: Ind. 205 and CR 200 South will experience lengthy closings soon
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Ind. 205 will be closed between Columbia City and South Whitley starting Monday and continuing throughout the month of June.
