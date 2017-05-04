American LandMaster Expanding In Indi...

American LandMaster Expanding In Indiana, Moving Operations From Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Agri Marketing

AMERICAN LANDMASTER EXPANDING IN INDIANA, MOVING OPERATIONS FROM LOUISIANA May 8, 2017 Rural Lifestyle Dealer magazine reports: American LandMaster, a manufacturer, designer and distributer of off-road utility vehicles, announced plans today to expand its operations in Indiana, creating up to 67 new jobs by 2020. "For over 50 years, American LandMaster has been proud to manufacture UTVs and off-road vehicles that are truly made in the U.S.," said Pat Morello, chief executive officer of American LandMaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) May 1 Ha Ha 8
Looking for Andrew james gonzalez Apr 26 Concerned 1
Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln? Apr 18 HatterLove 1
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08) Mar '17 Marii123432 90
Wonder bar Mar '17 Jake 1
Donald Trump Liar (May '16) Mar '17 ardith 8
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Whitley County was issued at May 08 at 3:07AM EDT

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,025 • Total comments across all topics: 280,853,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC