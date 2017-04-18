VFW Awards: Columbia City VFW issues scholarships

Joe Pittenger, commander of VFW Post #5582 in Columbia City, and Janice Brown, Auxiliary representing Post #5582, presented Peter Koller , a seventh grader at Lakeland Christian Academy, and Timothy Koller , a junior at Eagle Tech Academy, with scholarship checks. Peter was the winner of the Patriot's Pen Scholarship and received a $300 check while Timothy was the local and district winner of the Voice of Democracy Scholarship and received an $800 check.

