VFW Awards: Columbia City VFW issues scholarships
Joe Pittenger, commander of VFW Post #5582 in Columbia City, and Janice Brown, Auxiliary representing Post #5582, presented Peter Koller , a seventh grader at Lakeland Christian Academy, and Timothy Koller , a junior at Eagle Tech Academy, with scholarship checks. Peter was the winner of the Patriot's Pen Scholarship and received a $300 check while Timothy was the local and district winner of the Voice of Democracy Scholarship and received an $800 check.
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|8 hr
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Marii123432
|90
|Wonder bar
|Mar 20
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar '17
|Coworker
|2
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Kelly
|10
