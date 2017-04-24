UTV builder to expand in Whitley, add 67 jobs
American LandMaster, a manufacturer, designer and distributor of off-road utility vehicles, will invest more than $4 million with an expansion that could create nearly 70 jobs in Columbia City within three years.
