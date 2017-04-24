Pooch-pleasing pursuit

Pooch-pleasing pursuit

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Journal Gazette

Minutes after an Easter egg hunt ended Sunday at Franke Park, 7-year-old Emily Daley sat in the grass, briskly splitting open the plastic shells, their contents falling within reach of Dallas, a hungry husky-pitbull mix.

Read more at Journal Gazette.

