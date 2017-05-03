Mild weather could benefit spring fis...

Mild weather could benefit spring fishing

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Tribune-Star

If the mild winter weather this year carries over through spring and summer, fish populations in northeast Indiana lakes could benefit. Indiana Department of Natural Resources biologists say weather has a big impact on lake temperatures, oxygen levels and water clarity-key factors that determine how much habitat is available for fish.

