Leadership Whitley County celebrates the graduation of Class 16
Local nonprofit organization Leadership Whitley County , a program of the Whitley County Economic Development Corp. , recently celebrated the graduation of LWC Class 16. Since 2001, more than 300 diverse participants have graduated from the LWC.
