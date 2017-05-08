Leadership Whitley County celebrates ...

Leadership Whitley County celebrates the graduation of Class 16

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: KPC Media Group, Inc.

Local nonprofit organization Leadership Whitley County , a program of the Whitley County Economic Development Corp. , recently celebrated the graduation of LWC Class 16. Since 2001, more than 300 diverse participants have graduated from the LWC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) May 1 Ha Ha 8
Looking for Andrew james gonzalez Apr 26 Concerned 1
Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln? Apr 18 HatterLove 1
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
Fight AADP's Petition to Abolish or Revise Indi... (May '08) Mar '17 Marii123432 90
Wonder bar Mar '17 Jake 1
Donald Trump Liar (May '16) Mar '17 ardith 8
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC