Landing in Whitley: American LandMaster expands here
STAFF REPORT The Post & Mail COLUMBIA CITY - American LandMaster, a manufacturer, designer and distributor of off-road utility vehicles, announced plans Friday to expand its operations in Indiana, creating up to 67 new jobs by 2020. "Here in Indiana, small businesses like American LandMaster provide more than 1.2 million jobs for Hoosier families," said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger.
