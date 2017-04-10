Don't Be Alarmed: Mock gas line rupture at 4-H Fairgrounds Wednesday
Enertech, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and NIPSCO will present the video and photo friendly Columbia City Safety Day on Wednesday, April 12th, from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Whitley County Fairgrounds, 680 W Squawbuck Rd., Columbia City, IN 46725. This free event brings first responders, utility, oil & gas, municipal, and county personnel together to take part in dynamic hands-on scenario safety training of a staged pipeline rupture - as close to the real thing as possible.
