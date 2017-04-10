County Title: Whitley County schools ...

County Title: Whitley County schools vie for golf bragging rights

Columbia City held off a strong challenge from host Churubusco to claim the Whitley County title at Eel River Golf Course Tuesday evening. Complete details are in your Wednesday Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County and online via the complete newspaper in its PDF e-edition.

