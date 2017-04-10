Bizarre Incident: Man cuts self, leads police on U.S. 30 chase across county before being subdued

An incident that originated in Allen County with a man reportedly cutting himself and driving away in a vehicle ended in a Whitley County field just west of Columbia City after a high speed chase on U.S. 30. Stop sticks were deployed after the vehicle sped across Whitley County on U.S. 30, sometimes in the wrong lane and on the berm, all the way to Larwill. Whitko Middle School was on a temporary lock-down during the incident as the motorist, believed to be suicidal, turned southbound on Ind.

