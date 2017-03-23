Whitley woman drives into lake, dies
A Whitley County woman has died after the car she was driving became fully submerged in a Columbia City lake, the county sheriff's department said today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wonder bar
|Mar 20
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb '17
|GenerationX
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC