Special Stories: Series of publications focuses on what makes Whitley County great

"Making Whitley County Great 2017" is a series of special publications over the course of several months this year highlighting the businesses, organizations and people who are "making Whitley County great" - today and into the future. Published by the local staff of The Post & Mail, Whitley County's daily newspaper based in Columbia City, Ind., the special publications are distributed to the newspapers daily readership of nearly 10,000 and are also placed in a variety of locations for pick up by non-subscribers, as well as government offices, Real Estate offices and Chambers of Commerce.

