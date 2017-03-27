Special Stories: Series of publications focuses on what makes Whitley County great
"Making Whitley County Great 2017" is a series of special publications over the course of several months this year highlighting the businesses, organizations and people who are "making Whitley County great" - today and into the future. Published by the local staff of The Post & Mail, Whitley County's daily newspaper based in Columbia City, Ind., the special publications are distributed to the newspapers daily readership of nearly 10,000 and are also placed in a variety of locations for pick up by non-subscribers, as well as government offices, Real Estate offices and Chambers of Commerce.
