Shriner Lake Tragedy: Van submerged in Shriner; victim identified

A 69-year-old Columbia City woman died Sunday evening after the van she was driving left the roadway at Shriner Lake and plunged into more that 30 feet of water. The frantic episode transpired shortly after 9:30 p.m. when Thorncreek firemen and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene of a fully submerged van.

