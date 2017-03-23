in the Driver's Seat: Whitley County's Jackle Leeuw makes...
With approximately 250 college women applying for the 500 Festival Princess ambassadorships, rural Columbia City resident and CCHS graduate Jackie Leeuw felt overwhelmed with excitement when notified she was selected as a 2017 princess. Complete details were reported Thursday in your Post & Mail, Whitley County's daily newspaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wonder bar
|Mar 20
|Jake
|1
|Donald Trump Liar (May '16)
|Mar 19
|ardith
|8
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Mar 17
|Coworker
|2
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC