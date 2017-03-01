HISTORIC: Columbia City teen special guest at Presidential Address to Congress
Sixteen-year-old James Romano of Columbia City took a seat overlooking history Tuesday evening as President Donald Trump formally addressed Congress. Romano, at the invitation of long-time friend and political mentor Third District Congressman Jim Banks, also of Columbia City, traveled to Washington, D.C. by train Tuesday to attend the speech.
