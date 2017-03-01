HISTORIC: Columbia City teen special ...

HISTORIC: Columbia City teen special guest at Presidential Address to Congress

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: The Post & Mail

Sixteen-year-old James Romano of Columbia City took a seat overlooking history Tuesday evening as President Donald Trump formally addressed Congress. Romano, at the invitation of long-time friend and political mentor Third District Congressman Jim Banks, also of Columbia City, traveled to Washington, D.C. by train Tuesday to attend the speech.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pony town in huntertown (Aug '08) 1 hr Kelly 10
News Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06) Mon Al Bion 73
Missing purse Mon Thanx 3
bingo Feb 22 GenerationX 2
Kristina Matice Feb 21 Jared Goff 1
Kathy Wall (May '15) Feb 11 Red 6
Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10) Feb 6 God is the only J... 95
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Whitley County was issued at March 01 at 2:38PM EST

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC