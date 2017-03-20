DNR: Mild weather could benefit fish ...

DNR: Mild weather could benefit fish and fishing

1 hr ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

If the mild winter weather this year carries over through spring and summer, fish populations in northeast Indiana lakes could benefit. DNR biologists say weather has a big impact on lake temperatures, oxygen levels and water clarity-key factors that determine how much habitat is available for fish.

