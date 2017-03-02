Distributor unveils Yuengling beer ah...

Distributor unveils Yuengling beer ahead of statewide release

Thursday Mar 2

Ahead of the release, Five Star Distributing in Columbia City hosted an unveiling party for the beer at the Embassy Theatre Thursday. D.G. Yuengling and Son, Inc. reached an agreement last month with wholesalers, including Five Star along with Indiana Beverage and Monarch Beverage to start selling the beer in the state.

Columbia City, IN

