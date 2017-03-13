Buzzards Return: Sign of spring for East-Central neighborhood in Columbia City
Just as the swallows returning to the mission at San Juan Capistrano is a sign of spring, Columbia City has its own sign of the coming season - the buzzards returning to Grove Park. The large birds have returned to the tops of tall trees in the addition in East-Central Columbia City several years in a row to herald the coming of spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Clark, Superior Auto
|Fri
|Coworker
|2
|pony town in huntertown (Aug '08)
|Mar 1
|Kelly
|10
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 27
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|Feb 27
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb '17
|Red
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC