Buzzards Return: Sign of spring for East-Central neighborhood in Columbia City

Just as the swallows returning to the mission at San Juan Capistrano is a sign of spring, Columbia City has its own sign of the coming season - the buzzards returning to Grove Park. The large birds have returned to the tops of tall trees in the addition in East-Central Columbia City several years in a row to herald the coming of spring.

