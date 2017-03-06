A Silver Alert was declared for 81-ye...

A Silver Alert was declared for 81-year old Ronald Hull.

According to an Indiana State Police Department release, Ronald Hull is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 192 pounds, with gray balding hair and brown eyes. A Silver Alert was declared early Monday morning after Hull went missing Sunday.

