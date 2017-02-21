Passages Inc. hosting art exhibit
Passages Inc. is hosting its annual Art Exhibit & Silent Auction on Thursday, March 9 at the Eagle Glen Event Center from 5-7 p.m. The Event Center is located at 125 S. Eagle Glen Trail, Columbia City.
