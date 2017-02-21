Homestead and Concordia advance to ho...

Homestead and Concordia advance to host sectional title games

Kelli Damman poured in 26 points to pace the Chargers' 71-60 semifinal win over Snider, while Lanie Allen also had 26 points in leading East Noble's 54-44 win over Northrop. Concordia and Dwenger are the finalists in in the 3A Concordia sectional after the Cadets ousted Angola 37-22 led by Carissa Garcia's 15 points, and the Saints led by 16 from Caitlyn Ryan took out Leo 65-41.

