Half Million Gifts: Fahl family, Lutheran Health each give $500,000 to new Aquatics Center
In total, $3.4 million has been raised by organizations and local sources to cover the $4.2 million estimated costs for the Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center, to be constructed on the site of the former Burnworth Pool. Funding by sources to date: a Dekko Foundation - $1 million a Bond from City of Columbia City - $1 million a Russell and Evelyn Fahl Family - $500,000 a Lutheran Health - $500,000 a City of Columbia City - $300,000 a Community Foundation of Whitley County- $75,000 a Brick Project and Other Donations - $25,000 Complete details are in Thursday's Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County and via the newspaper's complete online e-edition.
