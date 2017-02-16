Getting the Ball Rolling: Ball Furnit...

Getting the Ball Rolling: Ball Furniture's Renovation Sale underway

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Post & Mail

From the Whitley County Courthouse to Columbia City's City Hall to The Clugston and the much newer Whitley County Government Center, Whitley County's business hub is a focal point with renewed energy and building renovations. And along with the push by many Downtown Columbia City business owners to spruce up and occupy their buildings is its main anchor business since 1961: Ball Furniture & Mattress Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kathy Wall (May '15) Feb 11 Red 6
Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10) Feb 6 God is the only J... 95
News Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06) Feb 6 Window Phart 72
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed Feb 1 ShakeNBake 4
Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16) Feb 1 lego 2
Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12) Feb 1 Kiksailorjerry1926 25
News Seeking hope for heroin users Jan 25 mary 1
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,426 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC