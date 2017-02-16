Getting the Ball Rolling: Ball Furniture's Renovation Sale underway

From the Whitley County Courthouse to Columbia City's City Hall to The Clugston and the much newer Whitley County Government Center, Whitley County's business hub is a focal point with renewed energy and building renovations. And along with the push by many Downtown Columbia City business owners to spruce up and occupy their buildings is its main anchor business since 1961: Ball Furniture & Mattress Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post & Mail.