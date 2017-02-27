Columbia City teen to attend Trump's address to Congress
Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, will take a high school student as his guest for President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|3 hr
|Al Bion
|73
|Missing purse
|10 hr
|Thanx
|3
|bingo
|Feb 22
|GenerationX
|2
|Kristina Matice
|Feb 21
|Jared Goff
|1
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC