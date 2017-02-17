Boys sectional pairings released
Class 4A No. 2 North Side drew DeKalb in the first round of the sectional at Carroll and SAC regular season champion Snider drew a bye and will face either defending sectional champion Carroll or East Noble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 6
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|lego
|2
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Kiksailorjerry1926
|25
|Seeking hope for heroin users
|Jan 25
|mary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC