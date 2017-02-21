Area students will perform with Trine wind ensemble
The Trine University wind ensemble, directed by Professor Mark Kays, chair of the Department of Music, will present a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in Ryan Concert Hall at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kristina Matice
|12 hr
|Jared Goff
|1
|Kathy Wall (May '15)
|Feb 11
|Red
|6
|Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|God is the only J...
|95
|Teen Accused Of Nude Drive-Thru Ordering (Dec '06)
|Feb 6
|Window Phart
|72
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Feb 1
|ShakeNBake
|4
|Are Blacks screwing up your neighborhood? (Apr '16)
|Feb 1
|lego
|2
|Looking for adult breast feeding partner in for... (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Kiksailorjerry1926
|25
Find what you want!
Search Columbia City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC