2/10 Highlight Zone - Conference Champs Crowned

Friday Feb 10

Snider clinched the SAC title for the first time since 2009, Huntington North claimed its second straight NE8 crown, Heritage and Woodlan will split the ACAC title, while Warsaw ran the table in the NLC to clinch the league championship on a jam-packed edition of the Highlight Zone! At Kilmer Court it was 4A no. 17 Snider moving to 8-0 in the SAC with a 64-53 win over 3A no.

