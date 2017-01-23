Whitley County Jail bookings

Whitley County Jail bookings

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: KPC Media Group, Inc.

Drew Mullendore, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 14 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrants search for reassurance Mon spytheweb 1
News Investigators try to figure how pair were elect... (Sep '06) Jan 22 caveat current 5
Calvin Perry,s Murder (Mar '10) Jan 16 Anonymous 94
Virtual Churubusco is Booming and Its also up f... (Aug '07) Jan 13 Chu Chu Rubusco 2
News Swimming pool or splash pad? (Jan '10) Jan 13 Chu Chu Rubusco 3
Missing purse Jan 13 Wayne Fort 2
Donald Trump for President ..and here's Why. Jan 13 Wayne Fort 4
See all Columbia City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia City Forum Now

Columbia City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbia City, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,894 • Total comments across all topics: 278,223,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC